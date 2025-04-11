Former Rutgers Transfer Finds New Home After JUCO Year
A former Rutgers Scarlet Knights transfer has officially made his return to the Division I ranks.
Antonio Chol left Rutgers last offseason and moved to the JUCO level at Garden City Community College in Kansas. After one year, he has made another move.
Chol told Jeff Goodman on The Field of 68 that he has committed to New Mexico.
Chol spent the first two years of his career at Rutgers before entering the transfer portal. He initially committed to Howard last year but decided to enter the JUCO level for one season.
As a junior, Chol averaged 19.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He shot 47.4% from the field, including 40.1% from three-point range, in 35.6 minutes per night. Chol decided to make this move to improve his game as a whole and it seems like he did on both ends of the floor.
Chol originally entered Rutgers as a three-star commit in 2022-23. He played a total of 36 minutes in his second year with 12 points and five rebounds. Chol shot 5-for-21 from the field and 3-for-21 from three-point range. This was a major poin t of emphasis for Chol last season and he improved in a big way.
New Mexico brought in Eric Olen to be the new head coach after Richard Pitino left for Xavier. The Lobos defeated Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this year before being eliminated by Michigan State in the Round of 32.
Chol came to Rutgers as a three-star recruit and improved his game last year. He will not get a chance to rejuvenate his career at the Division I level.