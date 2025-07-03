Here is Where Ex-Rutgers Scarlet Knights Duo Sits in Early NBA Award Odds
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights just saw their star duo be taken in the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Summer league action is set to begin this weekend where fans will get a chance to see new draft picks for the first time.
Before rookies take the floor, there are early odds for the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year award. As expected, both Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are featured near the top.
There will be different odds depending on the site. One constant is that Dallas Mavericks' new star Cooper Flagg is considered the overwhelming favorite to win the award.
According to BetMGM, Bailey sits with the second-best odds.
Bailey was selected with the fifth-overall pick by the Utah Jazz. After many reports claiming Bailey would not report after being unhappy with his draft selection, Bailey arrived in Utah and has said all of the right things early on.
Tre Johnson of the Washington Wizards holds the third-best odds followed by Harper, who was selected No. 2 overall by the San Antonio Spurs.
Harper became the highest-picked Scarlet Knight in program history. His debut with the Spurs will be delayed shortly as he deals with a groin injury. Harper will not be active this weekend in Miami but is expected to suit up in Las Vegas next week.
The duo of Harper and Bailey became the highest-selected duo in Rutgers history. It was also the first time two Rutgers players were selected on the same night since 1985.