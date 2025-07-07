How Did Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Star Perform in NBA Debut?
Ace Bailey made his highly-anticipated debut for the Utah Jazz ready to put the pre-draft noise behind him.
The former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star did not put up big numbers but came away with a good mindset along with positive feedback from his head coach.
The Jazz defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 93-89, on Saturday night in the Salt Lake City Summer League opener. Bailey, who was selected fifth-overall in the draft, finished with eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Bailey reflected on his debut following the game.
"Man, it was great," Bailey said. "We won too so that made it a plus. It was fun."
Bailey went head-to-head with VJ Edgecombe, who was selected two picks before. The newest Sixer looked strong offensively with 28 points on 13-for-27 from the floor to go with 10 rebounds.
Now that the action on the floor has begun, the outside noise from Bailey's pre-draft process is now in the rearview, according to Jazz head coach Will Hardy.
"All that stuff isn't talked about," Hardy told ESPN. "The offense will come. He's learning a new system and new people and has been worked hard the last four days."
Bailey reported to Utah shortly after the draft and ahead of Summer League minicamp, which began last week.
Bailey averaged 17.6 points per game in his only season with the Scarlet Knights. He showed an ability to create and make his own, tough, shots and this is a trait that will translate well to the NBA.