How Does Rutgers Scarlet Knights HC Greg Schiano Plan to Handle the RB Position?
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will have the difficult task of replacing production from Kyle Monangai this season.
Monangai, who turned into one of the top backs in the Big Ten over the last two years, is now with the Chicago Bears.
Head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the running back competition during his press conference on the first day of training camp on Monday.
""It's competition, right?," Schiano said. "And it's everything they do. It's how they practice, how they meet, how they take care of their bodies. Everything is evaluated. But that's every position."
Rutgers hit the transfer portal to add FAU transfer CJ Campbell into the mix.
Campbell is believed to be leading the pack to be the lead back for Rutgers but he will have to earn the spot in camp.
Campbell will be going up against Antwan Raymond, Sam Brown, and Ja'Shon Benjamin.
"It just happens to be we have some really talented guys at the position, and someone's got to rise up and be the one that heads out on the field against Ohio with the first team," Schiano said. "We're trying to figure that out."
Schiano will give each running back the chance to earn a spot with the first team.
"We're going to give everybody as equitable a chance, behind the same line, against the same defense," Schiano said. "We're really going to be much like when you have a quarterback competition because we want to make sure that we're evaluating apples to apples."