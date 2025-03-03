How Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam Performed At The 2025 NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Combine is in the books.
Many NFL hopefuls gathered at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over the weekend in attempts to improve draft stock moving forward. For one former Scarlet Knight, this might be the case when the draft rolls around.
Robert Longerbeam turned in a strong performance during the combine, ranking as one of the top cornerbacks in multiple events.
Longerbeam showed off his athleticism across the board starting with a broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches. This was the furthest jump among cornerbacks in attendance.
Longerbeam ranked sixth within his position with a 40-yard dash time of 4.39. He also ranked seventh with a vertical jump of 36.5 inches.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein took a deep look at each participant and believes Longerbeam has some positive qualities for an NFL team:
“Slender cornerback who is “wired right” but lacks the size NFL teams typically require. Longerbeam played outside at Rutgers, but the size disadvantage likely means he’ll be moving inside as a pro. He has the feet to match route breaks and good burst to close from zone. He gives some ground deep and struggles to win above the rim, though. He’s a willing run supporter but the frame will only allow so much. His on-ball production and competitiveness are appealing, but teams will need to balance those elements against his size when determining his draft value."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Longerbeam was with Rutgers since 2020. Over the last four years, he appeared in 48 games over the last four years. He racked up 103 tackles, five for loss, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, and two sacks.