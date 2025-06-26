How San Antonio Spurs Lineup Might Look with Addition of Rutgers Dylan Harper
The San Antonio Spurs have added another piece that can help add to the youth movement in recent years.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights point guard Dylan Harper was selected No. 2 overall by San Antonio on Wednesday night.
Harper joins a team that features the last two winners of the NBA's Rookie of the Year award in Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. The Spurs enjoyed luck on draft lottery night and decided to hang onto the pick despite many trade offers.
In a league that has become built around guard play, the rich get richer.
The Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox last year to pair with Castle. Throw Harper into the mix and the Spurs have one of the deepest backcourts in the league.
Here is what the Spurs starting lineup next season might look like:
- PG: De'Aaron Fox
- SG: Stephon Castle
- SF: Harrison Barnes
- PF: Jeremy Sochan
- C: Victor Wembanyama
Notice that Harper is not included. San Antonio will have decisions to make heading into the season. The current depth would allow Harper to lead the group on the bench during his rookie year. He is a guard that plays better with the ball in his hands facilitating the offense.
The Spurs could also opt to play Fox and Harper together at times over the course of the season. He would get a chance to learn under other guards who have had success early in their careers.
There are few better places to land around the league than San Antonio. Despite a deep group of guards already in place, Harper has a chance to thrive right away.