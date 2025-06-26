How Utah Jazz Lineup Might Look with Addition of Ace Bailey
The Utah Jazz made the surprise selection of Ace Bailey with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
With Bailey, the Jazz are getting an incredible talent that was ranked among the three best players in the class. Utah might also be getting a player who did not want to be there in the first place.
Will this impact his performance? That is yet to be seen. On Wednesday night, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that Utah was not among the list of preferred destinations for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward.
Bailey did not work out for any team ahead of the draft. This could have led to a slide but the Jazz ended it before he fell out of the top five.
The Jazz finished with the league's worst record at 17-65 last season. With Bailey in the mix, here is how the starting lineup could look in 2025-26:
- PG: Isaiah Collier
- SG: Collin Sexton
- SF: Lauri Markkanen, Ace Bailey
- PF: John Collins
- C: Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen
The backcourt seems solidified with Collier and Sexton. It gets dicey in the frontcourt, leacing Utah with many options.
Collins exercised his $26.5 million option for next season. He is now an intriguing trade piece for the Jazz, along with Walker Kessler. Utah has made it clear that it does not want to move Lauri Markkanen unless it is blown away by an offer.
The Jazz will have the option to trade a player this offseason, allowing Bailey to be added into the starting lineup. If not, Bailey could lead the group coming off the bench during his rookie year.