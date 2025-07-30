Keli Zinn Officially Approved as Rutgers Highest-Paid Athletic Director in Program History
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights officially have a new athletic director.
On Wednesday, the Board of Governors approved a five-year deal for Keli Zinn, making her the highest-paid AD in program history.
Zinn will take over the position on Aug. 6. She is currently serving as the executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer at LSU.
In her new deal, Zinn will earn a base salary of $1.35 million. It can raise each year with different incentives within the contract. She will also receive a $50,000 raise "for each year she receives a positive evaluation," according to a reading at the Board of Governors meeting.
“Keli Zinn brings the strategic drive, operational excellence, and championship pedigree we need right now for Rutgers Athletics,” Rutgers President William Tate said. “Her leadership style resonates deeply with Rutgers’ mission – competitiveness on the field, integrity in our practices, and excellence in the student‑athlete experience. She will guide Rutgers into a new era, with forward-looking leadership, tapping into the Rutgers Edge. We are thrilled to welcome Keli and her husband, Nate, to the Scarlet Knights family.”
Zinn is now locked into the Scarlet Knights through 2030. She recently signed an extension with LSU giving her a $425,000 base salary.
Zinn comes to Rutgers with plenty of experience. She began her career in the Big East before serving multiple executive roles at West Virginia. She now replaces Pat Hobbs, who Rutgers has been attempting to replace for months now. The university appointed two interim athletic directors to lead the way before agreeing to hire Zinn.