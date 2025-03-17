National Champion HC Says "Preference" Was To Play For Rutgers
Dan Hurley might be the head coach at UConn but his roots trace back to New Jersey from the time he was growing up playing basketball.
Hurley attended St. Anthony's and played under legendary head coach, and his father, Bob Hurley Sr. When it was time to decide where he would play his college ball, it was only right that Hurley eyed schools in the Garden State.
In the end, Hurley chose Seton Hall and discussed the decision with Jeremy Schaap of E60.
"My preference was probably to go to Rutgers," Hurley said. "I felt, for me, that that might have been a better alternative, a little bit less pressure for me."
When Hurley was making his decision, his brother Bobby was already a starting guard at Duke. Bobby Hurley went onto start 139 out of 140 career games with the Blue Devils and won two National Championships.
"I always found it awkwar that my brother went to Duke and now I'm the concolation prize," Hurley said.
Hurley turned into a consistent starter for the Pirates over his final two years. He averaged 14.1 points and 5.3 assists over the final two years of his career.
Hurley would eventually land at Rutgers as an assistant coach before becoming the head coach at St. Benedict's. Hurley joined the college ranks with Wagner before going to Rhode Island and eventually finding a home with the Huskies.
At UConn, Hurley has now matched the amount of championships as his brother, having won back-to-back National titles.