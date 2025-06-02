NBA Draft Inside Holds Rutgers Star PG in High Regard Ahead of Draft
Dylan Harper has been considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft since the early weeks of the season.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights' point guard made a quick impression after entering the collegiate game as one of the top players out of high school. Harper continues to receive praise from NBA insiders ahead of the draft.
On Friday, ESPN's Jonathan Givony shared his "Top 100 Prospects" for the upcoming draft. Givony believes that Harper is the No. 2 overall prospect on the board behind Duke's Cooper Flagg — and it is not close.
"He appears to be in a tier of his own at No. 2 after Flagg," Givony wrote of Harper. "With most teams considering him the likely pick for San Antonio despite his imperfect fit with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, leading to some speculation about potential trade opportunities that might be in store for the Spurs."
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten this season and built a resume as a complete player. He showed an incredible ability to create his own shot at all three levels and this skill set will translate well to the next level.
"The 19-year-old's combination of size, shot-creation prowess, pass creativity, finishing skill and overall scoring instincts make him well-suited to the type of lead-guard, offensive-engine role that is highly coveted, with his strong frame looking adept for playing through the kind of physically exacting vigor demaded in the NBA Playoffs," Givony wrote.
The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and the expectation as of now if for them to select Harper.