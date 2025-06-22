Philadelphia 76ers Set to Make Massive Offer to Move Up for Rutgers Star
The Philadelphia 76ers have shown interest in both Rutgers Scarlet Knight stars heading into the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Sixers currently hold the third-overall pick in the draft. If they stay put, there will be a chance to land one of the two Scarlet Knights. Philadelphia seems to be interested in moving up if there is a chance.
According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, Philadelphia has made a massive offer to the San Antonio Spurs for the second pick and the chance to draft Dylan Harper.
The 76ers have offered multiple first-round picks in addition to the 3rd pic to the Spurs to move up one spot and select Dylan Harper," Siegel reported.
As of now, Siegel reports that the Spurs "have not budged." San Antonio has fielded calls about the No. 2 pick but have remained interested in drafting Harper in that spot. If this is the plan, he will join a backcourt with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. San Antonio continues to add young talent to the roster with Victor Wembanyama.
The Sixers recently had a visit cancelled by Ace Bailey and his camp last week. Philadelphia remains in position to draft Bailey at No. 3 despite this meeting being cancelled. The Sixers have also been linked to Baylor's VJ Edgecombe.
The Sixers have been interested in Harper since the beginning of the draft process. He would be a nice addition to a group of guards that includes Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.
The Spurs seem determined to stay at No. 2 but plenty can change between now and Wednesday night.