Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Philadelphia 76ers Set to Make Massive Offer to Move Up for Rutgers Star

The Sixers could be preparing to make a huge offer to move up one spot in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Greg Patuto

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) goes up for a basket Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in a first round game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The USC Trojans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 97-89.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) goes up for a basket Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in a first round game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The USC Trojans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 97-89. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers have shown interest in both Rutgers Scarlet Knight stars heading into the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Sixers currently hold the third-overall pick in the draft. If they stay put, there will be a chance to land one of the two Scarlet Knights. Philadelphia seems to be interested in moving up if there is a chance.

According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, Philadelphia has made a massive offer to the San Antonio Spurs for the second pick and the chance to draft Dylan Harper.

The 76ers have offered multiple first-round picks in addition to the 3rd pic to the Spurs to move up one spot and select Dylan Harper," Siegel reported.

As of now, Siegel reports that the Spurs "have not budged." San Antonio has fielded calls about the No. 2 pick but have remained interested in drafting Harper in that spot. If this is the plan, he will join a backcourt with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. San Antonio continues to add young talent to the roster with Victor Wembanyama.

The Sixers recently had a visit cancelled by Ace Bailey and his camp last week. Philadelphia remains in position to draft Bailey at No. 3 despite this meeting being cancelled. The Sixers have also been linked to Baylor's VJ Edgecombe.

The Sixers have been interested in Harper since the beginning of the draft process. He would be a nice addition to a group of guards that includes Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

The Spurs seem determined to stay at No. 2 but plenty can change between now and Wednesday night.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Greg Patuto
GREG PATUTO

Greg Patuto is a sports writer who covers College Football, College Basketball, MLB, and NBA. He previously worked as Managing Editor at SB Nation's On The Banks, covering Rutgers Athletics, and has also been featured on Fox Sports, NJ.com, ClutchPoints, and FanSided. Greg enjoys spending time with his family while rooting for the Washington Commanders and New York Mets.

Home/News