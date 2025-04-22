Quinnipiac Star Guard Reveals He Was "95%" Going To Rutgers
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and head coach Steve Pikiell were hot on the heels of one of the top guards in the transfer portal this offseason
Rutgers was one of many teams that reached out to Quinnipiac star Amarri Monroe. Just how close were the Scarlet Knights to landing the piece?
According to Monroe, pretty close.
Monroe spoke to the CT Insider about his decision to return to Quinnipiac after entering the transfer portal. He shared that Pikiell and Rutgers were very much in on him and he was as close to committed as can be.
"I was 95% sure I was going to go to Rutgers," Monroe said. "Coach Pikiell is one of the most genuine guys I've talked to in my life. I talked to his wife, his kids, within a few days (of entering the portal). I could just tell they really wanted me there."
Monroe was named the MAAC Player of the Year this season after appearing in 32 games, making 31 starts. He averaged 18.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. He had a down year shooting the ball, just 40.5% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range.
Ultimately, Monroe decided to stay home and continue to build his legacy.
"I can be called a legend at Quinnipiac if I stay another year and lead them to something that's never been done before," Monroe said. "This is the most genuine people I've been around in a long time. The community is great, I'm close with a lot of families, the support staff is great."
The Scarlet Knights will look to continue to be aggressive in the transfer portal to rebuild a team that finished with a disappointing record of 15-17 overall and 8-12 in the Big Ten this season.