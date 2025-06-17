Rutegrs Scarlet Knights Star Falls in Recent NBA Mock Draft
Ace Bailey has been one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The former Rutgers Scarlet Knight has been surrounded by concerns regarding his overall decision-making.
Will this cause him to fall on draft night? We will get the answer next Wednesday but ESPN predicts a slight drop for Bailey.
During a recent mock draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony has placed Bailey at No. 6 to the Washington Wizards. Bailey has long been considered the third pick in the draft behind Duke's Cooper Flagg and teammate Dylan Harper.
"Some teams question whether Bailey has received assurances of being selected by a team currently outside the top five, to a situation deemed more advantageous from a geographic and playing time perspective."- Jonathan Givony, ESPN
Bailey was named Third Team All-Big Ten and to the All-Freshman Team this year. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field. Bailey scored a total of 510 points and currently sits third all-time in program history.
Givony also highlighted hesitancies from teams following predraft workouts.
Bailey is scheduled to workout with the Philadelphia 76ers this week. The Sixers currently hold the third pick in the draft.
"Should the Sixers pass on him, he could very well slide to the No. 6 or No. 7 picks, two teams in Washington and New Orleans that are said to be highly intrigued with the 18-year-old's talent," Givony wrote. "And both are situations in which there appear to be plenty of minutes and shots to be had."