Rutgers Ace Bailey's Decision to Cancel Visits Receives Harsh Criticism
Ace Bailey has received different criticisms during the NBA Draft process.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward recently cancelled a visit with the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold the No. 3 pick in Wednesday's draft.
This decision by Bailey and his camp was labeled "delusional" and "stupid" by ESPN analysts.
"His camp sees him as a top-three player," Frank Isola said. "Well, the Sixers have the third pick, so why wouldn't you want to meet with them?"
Bailey was scheduled to fly to Phladelphia for a dinner with the team's front office members and a private workout. This came after. reports about Bailey's performance during interviews with teams.
Many believe that Bailey might be a work-in-progress once he enters the league.
"And then you're hearing he sees a clear path to stardom and if he goes to a team like the Wizards, he sees an easier path," Isola said. "What is easy about being a star in the NBA? You're being somewhat delusional."
ESPN's Jonathan Givony dropped Bailey to the sixth pick to the Washington Wizards in his latest mock draft.
Bailey has been pegged by many as the third-best prospect in the draft behind Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper. At this point, Bailey can be selected anywhere from No. 3 to down near 6-10. It will be interesting to see how it plays out in round one but analysts believe that Bailey and his camp need to make better decisions.
"Somebody needs to turn it down in that camp right now," Michael Wilbon said.