Rutgers Baseball Adds New Jersey Native Infielder in Transfer Portal
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue a successful offseason in the transfer portal with the addition of a New Jersey infielder.
Campbell infielder Charlie Meglio has announced his commitment to Rutgers. Meglio spent the first two years of his career with the Camels, where he earned CAA All-Rookie honors in 2024.
Meglio previously entered the transfer portal, committing to South Carolina ahead of the 2025 season before returning to Campbell. He made 55 starts as a sophomore, hitting .255 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, and 41 RBI.
Meglio was a standout for Jackson Memorial in Jackson, NJ during his high school career. The 6-foot-4 infielder will return to New Jersey with two years of eligibility remaining.
The Scarlet Knights have been aggressive in the transfer portal and have landed five players that will help right away. Meglio is now the second infielder, joining N.C. State's Ryan Jaros.
Rutgers has also prioritized pitching. Jordan Savinon comes in as a left-hander with one year of eligibility remaining. The Scarlet Knights have also added Central Connecticut State's Vincent Borghese and Stony Brook transfer Jacob Pederson, both right handers.
The Scarlet Knights are coming off a season where they finished 29-28 with a 15-15 record in conference play. Rutgers made a return to the Big Ten Tournament. It defeated Indiana, 5-2, in its first game before being eliminated by Iowa on day two.