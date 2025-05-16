Rutgers Basketball Receives Failing Grade for 2024-25 Season
It was a season to forget for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
A team with a top-five recruiting class featuring two players that will likely be taken at the top of the NBA Draft typically makes a run to the Elite Eight or beyond.
For Rutgers, the season ended with no postseason play and a record sub-.500.
It is no surprise that when ESPN put out its Big Ten grades from this past season, the Scarlet Knights did not score very well.
Rutgers was given an 'F' for the 2024-25 season.
While it's never easy to win with youth, especially in a sport with contenders that heavily feature fifth- and sixth-year talents, Rutgers didn't have just any young talent. Coach Steve Pikiell had two of the top recruits in program history: Dylan Harper (19.4 PPG) and Ace Bailey (17.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG) were projected top-three picks in the 2025 NBA draft all season. They were paid millions to change the face of Rutgers basketball, but the Knights instead finished 11th in the Big Ten with an 8-12 record in conference play and a 15-17 record overall, losing to teams like Kennesaw State and Princeton along the way.- Myron Medcalf, ESPN
There was plenty of hype entering the season as Rutgers welcomed in a historic recruiting class led by Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
The season got off to a rocky start as Rutgers fell to Kennessaw State on the road. In the end, the starpower was there but it did not translate into wins as the Scarlet Knights won just 15 games.