Rutgers Basketball Unveils Jersey Numbers for 2025-26 Season

Rutgers officially shared jersey numbers for the upcoming season.

Greg Patuto

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Jamichael Davis (1) shoots the ball while USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Jamichael Davis (1) shoots the ball while USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have their work cut out for them to erase the memories of what was a disappointing season.

The season is still months away from tip-off but the roster is set and jersey numbers have been handed out.

On Monday, Rutgers announced numbers for the team for the upcoming 2025-26 season:

  • 0 - Tariq Francis
  • 1 - Jamichael Davis
  • 2 - Lino Mark
  • 3- Kaden Powers
  • 4- Bryce Dortch
  • 5 - Darren Buchanan Jr.
  • 9 - Dylan Grant
  • 11 - Chris Nwuli
  • 13 - Harun Zrno
  • 15 - Gevonte Ware
  • 21 - Emmanuel Egbole
  • 24 - Max Fradkin
  • 27 - Denis Badalau
  • 32 - Baye Fall

The Scarlet Knights will welcome in a freshmen class that is ranked 38th in the nation. It is highlighted by four-stars Chris Nwuli and Lino Mark. Rutgers also landed former four-star prospect Baye Fall in the transfer portal from Kansas State.

Rutgers brought in the top recruiting class in program history last season, headlined by five-stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. There were high expectations for the team but Rutgers did not come close to living up to them. It finished 15-17 and did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Harper and Bailey were both selected in the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft. With major roster turnover, new faces will have to step up this season and it could begin with the incoming freshman.

Head coach Steve Pikiell put in the work this offseason to retool a roster that saw a large percentage of majority leave.

