Rutgers Considered Slight Favorites to Return to Bowl Season by Analytics

ESPN analytics gave Rutgers a decent chance to return to bowl season for the third consecutive year.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are looking to do something that has only happened twice in their history.

Rutgers enters the 2025 season looking to reach six wins and qualify for bowl season for the third consecutive year. This would be the third time in Rutgers' long history.

ESPN's Power Football Index was recently updated and it pegs Rutgers as a slight favorite to return to bowl season. The Scarlet Knights were given a 57.1% chance to return this season. The model projects Rutgers to finished with 5.8 wins and 6.2 losses.

Rutgers enters the season with the 21th-hardest schedule in the nation, according to ESPN FPI. This is a major jump from last year when Rutgers was 62nd with a scoredule that avoided the top four teams in the BIg Ten.

That changes this year as the Scarlet Knights end the season with Ohio State and Penn State. This is aftr a midseason battle with Oregon and a road test against Illinois.

Rutgers will open the season with three winnable non-conference games — Ohio, Miami (Ohio), and Norfolk State. The Scarlet Knights can enter Big Ten play with a 3-0 record once again and would need three more wins to qualify for a bowl.

The Scarlet Knights defeated Miami in the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl. They returned last season and built a big lead against Kansas State in the Rate Bowl. Rutgers ended up blowing a second-half lead and finished the season 7-6 once again.

