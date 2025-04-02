Rutgers DC Excited To Be Back Ahead Of Spring Practices
Robb Smith is no stranger to Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Smith was brought back to act as co-defensive coordinator this year alongside Zach Sparber. This will be his third stint in Piscataway and fourth with Schiano.
“I’m ecstatic to be back," Smith said. "This really is home.”
Smith spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon where he got the chance to discuss his return and the plan for the upcoming football season.
Along with his time at Rutgers, Smith spent time as the linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 under Schiano. He previously served as an analyst for Penn State last season.
Smith has spent time in and around college football and knows that the game is adjusting.
“College football, we’re moving forward," Smith said. "There’s NIL, things of that nature. I’ve had the opportunity to work for some great football coaches. This place has always tugged on me. I have a great relationship with Coach Schiano.”
Sparber was brought in from James Madison. Smith and Sparber spent time together on Duke's defenisve staff in 2022. The plan is to have them serve as co-defensive coordinators while Sparber will also work with the linebackers.
“It’s been really rewarding for me to watch Zach’s development," Smith said. "He’s a guy that fits perfectly with us here at Rutgers. Zack’s a big piece of that as is the rest of the staff.”
Smith has experience at Rutgers and knows how Schiano likes to run his program. This will be invaluable as the Scarlet Knights look to build its reputation on the defensive side of the ball.