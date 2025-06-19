Rutgers Dylan Harper Draws Comparisons to Former No. 1 Picks
If this was a different year, Dylan Harper would likely be the clear-cut No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.
Instead, the Rutgers Scarlet Knight point guard will come out the same year as Duke's Cooper Flagg. Harper is projected to go second-overall in the draft to the San Antonio Spurs.
During a recent story, Harper was compared to a former No. 1 pick who has struggled to find his way in the NBA.
David Aldridge of The Athletic spoke with many coaches and executives about the prospects coming out this year. One college coach who played against Harper and the Scarlet Knights this year compared Harper to Markelle Fultz and other top picks in recent years.
"He's as good as anyone we've played against, including Markelle Fultz and Jabari Smith," the coach said. "He's not as good as [Cade] Cunningham or Anthony Edwards, who we also played. Really good reads out of pick-and-rolls for his age."
The Spurs seem to be locked in on Harper with the second pick in the upcoming draft. Many teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, have checked in with San Antonio about a potential trade up for Harper.
Fultz has bounced around since being taken with the No. 1 pick by the Sixers. He spent two years in Philadelphia before playing for the Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings. Fultz recently put up 2.9 points in 8.8 minutes per game for the Kings.
Fultz has yet to catch on in the NBA but was among the elite prospects coming out in his class. If Harper is in that category, he has a chance to take his own path and be successful at the next level.