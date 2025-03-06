Rutgers Falls To Nebraska In Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament
It was an offensive showcase for one side while the other struggled all night long and Rutgers was on the wrong side from the start.
The Scarlet Knights allowed Nebraska to shoot 55% from the field and knock down 13 three-pointers during an 84-60 loss to open the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Nebraska will advance to take on No. 7 Illinois in the quarterfinals on Thursday night. For Rutgers, this ends a streak of two years in a row where it won its first round game in the conference tournament.
Destiny Adams, who was recently named Second Team All-Big Ten, led Rutgers with 25 points and 10 rebounds. She went 13-for-13 from the free throw line. Outside of Adams, the Scarlet Knights (11-19) struggled to find consistency on the offensive end.
Nebraska (20-10) scored the first six points of the game and continued to extend in the first quarter. Alexis Markowski led the Huskers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. This was her 52nd career double-double, which leads Nebraska all-time.
The Huskers quickly built a double-digit point lead in the second quarter and Rutgers was unable to make a run of its own. The Scarlet Knights shot 8-for-14 in the fourth quarter and finished with 23 points but by that time, the game was well in-hand.
Awa Sidibe and Mya Petticord added 11 points each. The Scarlet Knights finished just 5-for-17 from three-point range and shot 35.6% from the field.
The Scarlet Knights end yet another difficult season early in the conference tournament. Rutgers will head into next year with some cornerstone pieces that will look to bring a winning culture back to Piscataway.