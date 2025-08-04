Rutgers Finalizes Non-Conference Schedule by Setting Date for In-State Rivalry
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights officially have a full slate of non-conference games for the 2025-26 season.
On Monday, it was announced that the Scarlet Knights will take on in-state rival Seton Hall on Saturday, Dec. 1 at Prudential Center. This was the last remaining non-conference game without a set date.
This has become one of the best rivalries for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers is currently on a two-game winning streak against Seton Hall. Last season, the battle came down to the wire before Dylan Harper knocked down a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to send Rutgers' fans home happy.
On July 1, Rutgers received its opponents for the 2025 players Era Festival in Las Vegas. Rutgers will take on Tennessee on Monday, Nov. 24 followed by a rematch with Notre Dame on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Both games are scheduled to begin at 10am PT.
The full non-conference slate now has dates with many times to be announced later:
- Wednesday, Nov. 5: Rider
- Monday, Nov. 10: Maine
- Friday, Nov. 14: Lehigh
- Tuesday, Nov. 18: American
- Friday, Nov. 21: Central Connecticut State
- Monday, Nov. 24: Tennessee, 1pm
- Tuesday, Nov. 25: Notre Dame, 1pm
- Wednesday or Thursday, Nov. 26/27: Players Era Opponent
- Saturday, Dec. 13: at Seton Hall
- Saturday, Dec. 20: Penn
- Monday, Dec. 29: Delaware State
The Scarlet Knights will be looking to avoid a disappointing non-conference loss, which has plagued them in the past. Last season, Rutgers fell to Kennessaw State early in the season, sparking the overall downfall.