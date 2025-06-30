Rutgers Football Announces Representatives for 2025 Big Ten Media Days
Big Ten Media Days are just three weeks away and we now know who will represent the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
On the Big Ten website, there are lists of three players who will attend the event to represent each team. For Rutgers, it will be quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, linebacker Dariel Djabome, and wide receiver Ian Strong.
Kaliakmanis will return in 2025 for his second year under center for the Scarlet Knights. Last season, he threw for 2,696 yards and 18 touchdowns. This was the first 2,000-yard passer for Rutgers in 10 years.
Strong has been a factor since his freshman year and will now be among the top weapons for the team. In 2024, Strong totaled 43 catches for 676 yards and five touchdowns.
Rutgers is set to have a dynamic offense with Kaliakmanis leading the way, along with Strong and transfer WR D.T. Sheffield.
Dariel Djabome is also back after taking a big step forward in 2024. After Mohamed Toure suffered a torn ACL in camp, Djabome was thrust into an extended role in the middle of the defense.
Djabome ended the season with a team-high 105 tackles with 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Big Ten Media Days are scheduled to take place from July 22-24 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The event will move out West after being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This moves comes after the conference expanded, adding four teams from the West coast (USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon).