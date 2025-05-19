Rutgers Football Continues to Bolster OL in Transfer Portal
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have prioritized the offensive line in the transfer portal. Over the weekend, Rutgers added two more lineman to the group.
On Friday, New Haven transfer Justin Cesaire commited to Rutgers. He comes to Piscataway with one year of eligibility remaining after a successful career at the Division 2 level.
Cesaire, a 6-foot-4 left tackle, was named the NE10 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2024. He was also named to the Northeast-10 All-Conference team.
The Orange, NJ native was a multi-year starter for a New Haven team that won two consecutive division titles.
Another lineman came to town on Sunday as long snapper Caleb Johnston announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights.
Johnston is a former recruit in the 2022 class who originally attended Washington. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Johnston was slated as the backup to begin the 2024 season but took over as the long snapper on field goals and points after in the fourth game of the season.
The Scarlet Knights have now landed five lineman, not including Johnston, in the transfer portal.
Lafayette's Ryder Langsdale comes in as a major contender to compete for the left tackle spot left by Hollin Pierce. Illinois' Zachary Aamland and Colorado's Hank Zilinskas also came over this offseason. Cesaire is the latest to commit while Johnston comes in as a specialist.
The offensive line has improved drastically over the last few years. It has now become a strength for Rutgers and Schiano is hoping to keep it that way.