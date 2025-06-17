Rutgers Football Continuing Successful Tradition Against Big Ten Foe
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are bringing back a tactice that led to a win last season.
Rutgers will continue the tradition of hosting an annual Blackout game. This year, it will come on Friday, Sept. 19 during a night game against Iowa at SHI Stadium.
The game is scheduled for 8pm and will be broadcasted on FOX.
For the second consecutive year, the Blackout game will take place on Friday night in the Big Ten opener. Last season, the Scarlet Knights hosted Washington and sported their black jerseys during a 21-18 win. Rutgers improved to 4-0 with this victory, which was the best start since 2012.
Rutgers is 0-4 all-time against the Hawkeyes. It will look to end this losing streak against an Iowa team that hopes to enter with an improved offense.
The Scarlet Knights will begin the season with the two teams that finished at the top of the MAC last season in Ohio and Miami (Ohio). Rutgers will then host Norfolk State before Iowa comes to town.
Rutgers received lofty expectations last season. The same can be said heading into 2025 as highly-acclaimed college football writer Phil Steele believes that this is the best version of the Scarlet Knights since head coach Greg Schiano returned.
“This year, they have Schiano’s best team since his return with 16 returning starters, but the schedule is at the other end of the spectrum: five road games and Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Illinois, Iowa and three other bowl caliber teams on the slate," Steele wrote.