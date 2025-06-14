Rutgers Football Director of Recruiting Joining NFL Staff
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will lose their Director of Recruiting Ramon Ruiz as he heads to the NFL.
Ruiz will join the staff of the Baltimore Ravens. According to the team's website, his position is listed as player personnel assistant.
Ruiz came to Piscataway in April 2022 as a Player Development and Personnel assistant. Just five months later, he was promoted to Player Personnel Analyst. Ruiz was quickly moved up to the Director of Recruiting where he has helped head coach Greg Schiano and staff put together impressive classes.
Ruiz has been an important piece as Rutgers put together a Top 30 class in 2025 and approaching the Top 10 nationally in 2026.
Before coming to Piscataway, Ruiz worked as tight ends coach at Wesleyan University. Prior to that, he was a student athletic trainer assistant at Bates College.
This is the second major change within the staff in recent weeks. During his charity golf outing, Schiano announced that Director of Sports Performance Jay Butler was let go. Butler spent 18 years working with Schiano spanning across both stints at Rutgers and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"It was something I felt like we needed to do, but it was really hard. Jay has been a tremendous contributor to this program, and when we were in Tampa, so we've been together for 18 years. It was just something that I felt like we needed to do, but it was really, really hard," Schiano said.
The Scarlet Knights are preparing to begin the 2025 season at SHI Stadium on Aug. 28 against Ohio.