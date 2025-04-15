Rutgers Football Finds Leader Stepping Up At Center
The offensive line for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights has improved drastically since the beginning of Greg Schiano's second tenure.
Rutgers will be bringing back multiple starters along the offensive line. Left tackle Hollin Pierce might be moving onto the NFL but other leaders are prepared to step up and it begins with center Gus Zilinskas.
"Gus has made steady, steady improvement both physically, understanding the position in our offense," Schiano said. "He’s one of the guys that has to step up as a leader. And he’s doing that so it’s exciting to see.”
Zilinskas took over as the starting center in 2023 when he beat out Ireland Brown for the role. He turned into an All-Big Ten caliber center who is now entering year three as the starter.
Zilinskas is now joined by his brother, Hank, who transferred in from Colorado.
“Having Hank here is huge for him," Schiano said. "They’re such a close-knit family. I know he’s excited for his little brother."
Zilinskas played in 11 games as a freshman for the Buffaloes before taking over as the starter in 2024. He made nine starters and allowed just two sacks on the year.
The Zilinskas brothers are now in line to create a family linegae along the offensive line for the Scarlet Knights.
“Nothing would make him more happy if he could have a stretch of years where Zilinskas was the name at center," Schiano said. "He ’s working hard to help him but he’s working hard to be better himself. Now, he’s one of the upperclassmen.”