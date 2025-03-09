Rutgers Football Lands 2026 Ohio Linebacker
Rutgers continues to recruit well outside of New Jersey.
Last week, Ohio linebacker Joey Kopec became the fifth commit in the 2026 recruiting class. Kopec visited Rutgers earlier in the week and he later announced his intention to play for Greg Schiano on social media.
Kopec was being recruited heavily by the MAC. He earned offers from Kent State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Western Michigan, and Bowling Green. Kopec showed a great interest in the Big Ten. He took unofficial visits to Ohio State, Penn State, and Purdue last year. Once he visited Piscataway, the offer came around and Kopec accepted.
Kopec committed to play for Schiano and new co-defensive coordinator Zach Sparber. Former DC Joe Harasymiak departed Rutgers ahead of the 2024 Rate Bowl to become the head coach of UMass. The Scarlet Knights have a new regime in place on the defensive side of the ball and Kopec has become the first linebacker to commit.
As a junior at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, Kopec finished with 85 tackles, four for loss, and six interceptions. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Kopec brings an intimidating presence in the middle of the defense and the Scarlet Knights hope he can be the next great leader of the defense.
Rutgers is coming off a 7-5 season that ended in a loss during the Rate Bowl to Kansas State. It was an up-and-down season for a Scarlet Knights team that entered with high expectatons. In 2025, there will be new faces that will need to step up. Schiano has continued to recruit at a high level in order to compete in the futute.