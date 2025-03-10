Rutgers Football New-Look 2025 Schedule Following Change To Season Opener
The Rutgers Football season will begin earlier than expected once again.
Last week, it was announced that the season-opener for the Scarlet Knights against Ohio would be moved to Thursday, Aug. 28. There was no kickoff time shared at the time of the anouncement.
In 2024, the opener against Howard was moved to Thursday as well. This came after the 2023 season-opener was played on Sunday against Northwestern.
The change will mark the third consecutive year the opener has been moved. It will also begin a two-game stretch against MAC opponents for Rutgers. Ohio is the reigning champion of the MAC. The Scarlet Knights will host Miami (Ohio) the following week before ending non-conference play with Norfolk State.
Greg Schiano is unbeaten in non-conference play since returning to Rutgers in 2020. He will look to improve to 15-0 this year if he is able to begin the year with three victories once again.
The Big Ten schedule for the Scarlet Knights will be more difficult than last season. In 2024, Rutgers avoided the big four in the conference. This year, it will have to go up against the likes of Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State. Big Ten play will open on Sept. 20 against Iowa.
2025 Rutgers Football Schedule
- Aug. 28: vs. Ohio
- Sept. 6: vs. Miami (Ohio)
- Sept. 13: vs. Norfolk State
- Sept. 20: vs. Iowa
- Sept. 27: at Minnesota
- Oct. 11: at Washington
- Oct. 18: vs. Oregon
- Oct. 25: at Purdue
- Nov. 1: at Illinois
- Nov. 8: vs. Maryland
- Nov. 22: at Ohio State
- Nov. 29: vs. Penn State