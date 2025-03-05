Rutgers Football Offers, Schedules Visit With 2026 Virginia DB
Greg Schiano continues to recruit players from outside states in the 2026 cycle.
On Tuesday night, Virginia defensive back Brandon Murray shared that he has received an offer from Rutgers Football. Murray will also be scheduling a visit soon after receiving this offer.
The 6-foot-1 cornerback will enter his final season at Battlefield High School as a versatile weapon with great speed. Murray doubles as a wide receiver on the field while also excelling on the track during the spring.
As a junior, Murray totaled 21 tackles, four for loss, 20 pass breakups, and one interception. He showed a great ability on offense as well with over 400 yards from scrimmage. He has dual-threat ability but will be recruited as a defensive back.
Murray took a visit to Rutgers during the fall season and will be looking to return soon.
Rutgers put together a seven-win season in 2024 that saw the team return to a bowl game for the second consecutive season. There were high expectations around the team due to a light schedule and an abundance of returning talent.
The season turned out to be a roller coaster that eventually ended with a loss to Kansas State in the Rate Bowl. Rutgers will enter 2025 with far different expectations but still look to return to bowl season once again.
Schiano has offered Murray and continues to focus on the 2026 class. While recruiting in-state has remained a priority, Schiano has done well in surrounding areas and that has shown once again with this offer.