Rutgers Football Picked Near Towards Bottom of Big Ten
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights seem to have different expectations depending on who you listen to heading into 2025.
Many believe that Rutgers has a chance to put together the best season since Greg Schiano's return to Piscataway. Others believe that the Scarlet Knights are going to struggle in many areas.
According to Lindy's, Rutgers is destined to be one of the Big Ten's lowest-ranked teams.
Lindy's has put out a preseason preview for 28 years now. It breaks down strengths, weaknesses, key players, and much more ahead of the year.
For Rutgers, the major problem that the team might face is no surprise — the loss of Kyle Monangai.
"Rutgers lost its workhorse running back in Kyle Monangai to the NFL," the publication wrote. "While CJ Campbell and Antwan Raymond could be a more versatile tandem, replacing one of hte best runners in school history is a big ask. The Scarlet Knights have a lot of new faces on defense."
Rutgers returns Athan Kaliakmanis under center along with Ian Strong as the primary wide receiver. Schiano brought in DT Sheffield to join Strong on the outside.
Defensively, Eric O'Neill was pegged as the top newcomer for the Scarlet Knights.
Despite there being more talent at any point during Schiano's second tenure, Lindy's believes that reaching the seven-win mark might be difficult. It predicted Rutgers to finish the season 16th in the conference thanks to a schedule that is the sixth-hardest in the nation.
"Breaking the seven-win mark in 2025 would be monumental given the schedule," Lindy's wrote. "After missing all three in 2024, the Scarlet Knights host Oregon in October and finish the regular season at Ohio State and at home against Penn State."