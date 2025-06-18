Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Football Picked Near Towards Bottom of Big Ten

The Scarlet Knights did not receive a favorable ranking in latest publication.

Greg Patuto

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights seem to have different expectations depending on who you listen to heading into 2025.

Many believe that Rutgers has a chance to put together the best season since Greg Schiano's return to Piscataway. Others believe that the Scarlet Knights are going to struggle in many areas.

According to Lindy's, Rutgers is destined to be one of the Big Ten's lowest-ranked teams.

Lindy's has put out a preseason preview for 28 years now. It breaks down strengths, weaknesses, key players, and much more ahead of the year.

For Rutgers, the major problem that the team might face is no surprise — the loss of Kyle Monangai.

"Rutgers lost its workhorse running back in Kyle Monangai to the NFL," the publication wrote. "While CJ Campbell and Antwan Raymond could be a more versatile tandem, replacing one of hte best runners in school history is a big ask. The Scarlet Knights have a lot of new faces on defense."

Rutgers returns Athan Kaliakmanis under center along with Ian Strong as the primary wide receiver. Schiano brought in DT Sheffield to join Strong on the outside.

Defensively, Eric O'Neill was pegged as the top newcomer for the Scarlet Knights.

Despite there being more talent at any point during Schiano's second tenure, Lindy's believes that reaching the seven-win mark might be difficult. It predicted Rutgers to finish the season 16th in the conference thanks to a schedule that is the sixth-hardest in the nation.

"Breaking the seven-win mark in 2025 would be monumental given the schedule," Lindy's wrote. "After missing all three in 2024, the Scarlet Knights host Oregon in October and finish the regular season at Ohio State and at home against Penn State."

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Greg Patuto
GREG PATUTO

Greg Patuto is a sports writer who covers College Football, College Basketball, MLB, and NBA. He previously worked as Managing Editor at SB Nation's On The Banks, covering Rutgers Athletics, and has also been featured on Fox Sports, NJ.com, ClutchPoints, and FanSided. Greg enjoys spending time with his family while rooting for the Washington Commanders and New York Mets.

Home/News