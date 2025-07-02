Rutgers Football Receives Poor Outlook for 2025 Season
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are looking to qualify for bowl season for the third consecutive season.
Rutgers is coming off a 2024 season where it finished with seven wins before losing in the Rate Bowl to Kansas State.
Expectations have varied around this football team heading into 2025. While the six-win mark is still possible with one of the nation's hardest schedules, Rutgers was picked to have a hard time in Big Ten play this season.
Recently, Phil Steele predicted how the Big Ten will finish this season and the Scarlet Knights came in near the bottom at No. 13.
"The challenge is that arguably nobody faces a more difficult conference schedule than Rutgers," Steele wrote. "That includes games against Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State, or the top three teams Steele has projected to finish in the Big Ten. Washington, Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois are also all projected to finish ahead of the Scarlet Knights. So, Rutgers needs to pull off a few upsets."
Rutgers finished above Michigan State, UCLA, Northwestern, Maryland, and Purdue in these rankings.
Last season, the expectations around Rutgers were high preseason thanks to returning experience and a light schedule. This season, the schedule does not do the Scarlet Knights any favors.
Rutgers will be tasked with Oregon early in the year before ending with Ohio State and Penn State in back-to-back weeks.
There is a chance for Rutgers to return to bowl season, especially with three non-conference games to start the season. It will not be an easy task for the team this year.