Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Football Receives Poor Outlook for 2025 Season

The Scarlet Knights were picked near the bottom of the Big Ten in recent rankings.

Greg Patuto

Aug 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano gestures towards an official during the first half against the Howard Bison at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano gestures towards an official during the first half against the Howard Bison at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are looking to qualify for bowl season for the third consecutive season.

Rutgers is coming off a 2024 season where it finished with seven wins before losing in the Rate Bowl to Kansas State.

Expectations have varied around this football team heading into 2025. While the six-win mark is still possible with one of the nation's hardest schedules, Rutgers was picked to have a hard time in Big Ten play this season.

Recently, Phil Steele predicted how the Big Ten will finish this season and the Scarlet Knights came in near the bottom at No. 13.

"The challenge is that arguably nobody faces a more difficult conference schedule than Rutgers," Steele wrote. "That includes games against Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State, or the top three teams Steele has projected to finish in the Big Ten. Washington, Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois are also all projected to finish ahead of the Scarlet Knights. So, Rutgers needs to pull off a few upsets."

Rutgers finished above Michigan State, UCLA, Northwestern, Maryland, and Purdue in these rankings.

Last season, the expectations around Rutgers were high preseason thanks to returning experience and a light schedule. This season, the schedule does not do the Scarlet Knights any favors.

Rutgers will be tasked with Oregon early in the year before ending with Ohio State and Penn State in back-to-back weeks.

There is a chance for Rutgers to return to bowl season, especially with three non-conference games to start the season. It will not be an easy task for the team this year.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Greg Patuto
GREG PATUTO

Greg Patuto is a sports writer who covers College Football, College Basketball, MLB, and NBA. He previously worked as Managing Editor at SB Nation's On The Banks, covering Rutgers Athletics, and has also been featured on Fox Sports, NJ.com, ClutchPoints, and FanSided. Greg enjoys spending time with his family while rooting for the Washington Commanders and New York Mets.

Home/News