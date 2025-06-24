Rutgers Football Receives Ultimate Ceiling & Floor Predictions for 2025 Season
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are entering a season where they look to return to bowl season for the third consecutive year.
If all goes right, could the Scarlet Knights climb even higher? What if it all collapses early?
CBS Sports shared the best and worst case scenarios for each Big Ten team heading into the 2025 season.
For Rutgers, there are many swing games on a schedule that is tougher than 2024. If the Scarelt Knights can win a few games, it would create a cushion for the difficult finish.
"A Rutgers offense that finished sixth in the league with 28.9 points per game last season improves with Athan Kaliakmanis returning. The loss of Kyle Monangai isn't felt, as the Knights take more of a committee approach without him, and the offensive line does a great job opening lanes. Defensively, the new-look front seven proves saltier than a slice of capicola, and the Knights take advantage of their schedule."- Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
The Scarlet Knights season was capped at 9-3 with losses to Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State. This means Rutgers would win swing games against Iowa, Minnesota, Washington, and a road upset of Illinois.
On the flip side, a three-win season could be on the horizon if Rutgers feels the effects of losing its top two weapons on offense.
"The offense regresses as it fails to replace the production of leading rusher Kyle Monangai and leading receiver Dymere Miller," Fornelli wrote. "Athan Kaliakmanis gets banged up as the offense becomes overly reliant on him, further complicating matters."
The Scarlet Knights will begin the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio. It will mark the second straight year Rutgers will begin the season on a Thursday night.