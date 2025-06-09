Rutgers Football Schedules Four-Year Home-and-Home with Non-Conference Opponent
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have not ventured far away from SHI Stadium much during their non-conference schedule — and that will not change in the future.
On Monday, it was announced that Rutgers has signed on to play a four-year home-and-home series against Temple beginning in 2030.
Rutgers last played Temple in 2023. It was a 36-7 win for the Scarlet Knights, making it seven wins in a row. Rutgers defeated the Owls during a three-year series from 2021-23 under head coach Greg Schiano.
Dating back to his first stint in Piscataway, Schiano is 5-2 against Temple. He has won five consecutive meetings as head coach after losing in 2001-02 in his first years as head coach.
The non-conference schedule for Rutgers is MAC-heavy this season. It will open with Ohio and Miami (Ohio) before ending with Norfolk State in Week 3. The slate is set for next season as well as Rutgers will face UMass, Boston College, and Howard. This will begin a home-and-home with Boston College ending in 2027.
The Scarlet Knights will also face Kent State in consecutive years beginning in 2027. Akron will also be apart of the non-conference schedule that year.
Rutgers has not lost a non-conference game since Schiano made his return as head coach in 2020. After a Big-Ten only schedule in 2020, Rutgers began dominating the teams outside the Big Ten. This includes big wins on the road against Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
The Scarlet Knights will see plenty of Temple on the schedule beginning in 2030.