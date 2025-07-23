Rutgers Football Stadium Ranked Near Bottom of Big Ten
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights has been playing in the same stadium for three decades now. During that time, fans have showed up to watch different products on the field.
Opened in 1994 as Rutgers Stadium, the 52,000-seat stadium has been home to the Scarlet Knights led by Greg Schiano on two separate occasions.
During his first tenure, Schiano led Rutgers to the top of the Big East and a program that found itself ranked Top 10 in the AP Poll in 2006. Those were the loudest days in the stadium's history.
Nowadays, fans can still pack the stadium for big-time matchups but inconsistency drags it down the list.
Recently, USA Today ranked Big Ten stadiums and SHI Stadium came in at No. 16.
"The environment can be intimidating, as Washington found out last September. Back in the program’s Big East days, then-and-now coach Greg Schiano helped Rutgers turn SHI Stadium (then called Rutgers Stadium) into a surprisingly unfriendly host. That hasn’t always been the case in the Big Ten, though."- Paul Myerberg, USA Today
Rutgers will open the season with three non-conference games on its home field.
Big Ten play will begin with a Friday night showdown against Iowa. Last season, the blackout game occured in the opener against Washington. That will be the same game this year as well.
The Scarlet Knights will also have Oregon, Maryland, and Penn State at home. This is a chance for the crowd to show that they deserve to be higher on the list.