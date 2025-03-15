Rutgers Freshmen Duo Looks To Join Exclusive NBA Club
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament in the first round on Wednesday night.
Now, all eyes are on the dynamic duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. The star freshmen are expected to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft and be among the first players taken. The five-stars have a chance to join a very exclusive club if this happens.
In many mock drafts, Harper and Bailey are projected to go in the top three after Duke's Cooper Flagg. Since 2000, there has been five sets of college teammates that were selected in the top three.
The list of five includes:
- 2002: No. 2 Jay Williams (Chicago Bulls) & No. 3 Mike Dunleavy (Golden State Warriors), Duke
- 2004: No. 2 Emeka Okafor (Charlotte Hornets) & No. 3 Ben Gordon (Chicago Bulls), UConn
- 2012: No. 1 Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans) & No. 2 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Charlotte Hornets), Kentucky
- 2014: No. 1 Andrew Wiggins (Cleveland Cavaliers) & No. 3 Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Kansas
- 2019: No. 1 Zion Williamson (New Orleans Peilicans) & No. 3 RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), Duke
Davis and Kidd-Gilchrist were the only teammates to be selected with the first two picks in the draft after leading Kentucky to a National Championship as freshmen.
Harper and Bailey came to Rutgers as two of the top recruits in the nation. As freshmen, they averaged 37 points combined per night.
The Scarlet Knights will miss out on the NCAA Tournament once again after a 15-17 season. The team will await invitations to other postseason tournaments but Harper and Bailey will have their own decisions to make regarding the NBA Draft.