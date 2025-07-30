Rutgers' Greg Schiano Talks How to Navigate Top-Heavy LB Position
Greg Schiano has made sure the linebackers are in a good spot during each stop he has made during his career.
Entering 2025, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have some questions surrounding the middle of the defense.
The starters seem to be in place but the overall depth of the position needs to be handled -- and that is what training camp is for.
"I think that's what this training camp is for," Schiano said during Monday's press conference. "Finding out who's the third best, who's the fourth best. And how do you put them in different packages? Those are all questions that have to be answered."
Dariel Djabome returns as the team's leading tackler from last season. He stepped into an extended role when Mohamed Toure suffered a torn ACL and he ran with it. Djabome will be joined by Moses Walker as the starting linebackers.
"I don't know if it's in flux in the first two," Schiano said. "The first two, I feel really good about Moses and DJ. They've had really good springs and summers. They've been great with their preparation."
From there, Schiano and his staff will have decisions to make about young options such as Sam Robinson and DJ McClary. Abram Wright will also be returning this season.
"After that, it gets a little bit foggier," Schiano said. "Abe's coming back from the surgery and we have a lot of young guys that will compete for playing time. Austin Dean comes back, he's thrown into the mix."
Rutgers opens the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio at SHI Stadium.