Rutgers Guard Jordan Derkack Enters Transfer Portal
Jordan Derkack has officially become the first Scarlet Knight to enter the transfer portal.
The New Jersey native will be looking for a new home after just one year with the Scarlet Knights, according to multiple reports.
Derkack, who played his high school ball within 25 miles of Rutgers, will have one year of eligibility remaining. He joined the Scarlet Knights last offseason after being named the Northeast Conference Player of the year at Merrimack.
Derkack played in 31 games for Rutgers, making 10 starts, and averaged 5.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Derkack shot 36.3% from the field and 25% from three-point range.
The 6-foot-6 guard turned in his best performance in a Rutgers' uniform during a January game against Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. He scored a season-high 26 points on 7-for-11 from the field, knocking down four three's and going 8-for-9 from the free throw line.
Rutgers showed an interest in Derkack right away because of his ability on both ends of the floor. Derkack never found a consistent fit within this Rutgers' lineup and he will be looking for a spot that can give him more playing time.
Derkack began his career at Merrimack. He started all 32 games in 2023-24, averaging 17 points, six rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Derkack shot 46.6% from the field. He was also one of the best defenders in the conference, averaging 2.1 steals.
The Scarlet Knights saw a major overhaul of the roster last season in the transfer portal and Derkack has become the first to enter the portal this time around.