Rutgers HC Greg Schiano sees "Arrow Pointing Up" for Program but has Bigger Goals
Greg Schiano has taken the Rutgers Scarlet Knights up a notch during his second tenure.
Schiano turned a program that was near the bottom of college football into a competitive bowl-caliber team year in and year out.
But is it enough?
During Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Schiano spoke on his overall goals for the Scarlet Knights.
"I told the team point blank, when I came back we're here to win championships and until we do that, we're not doing out best," Schiano said.
Rutgers has qualified for bowl season in each of the last two years. If it is able to return once again, it would be the third time in program history where the team appears in a bowl game in three straight years.
While this is a major accomplishment when looking at where Rutgers has come from, it is not enough for the head coach.
"I mean, I think the arrow is pointing in the right direction," Schiano said. "But the reality is, I didn't come out of retirement to go 7-6."
Rutgers defeated Miami in the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl, marking a big checkpoint in overall improvement. The Scarlet Knights returned to bowl season after a seven-win campaign in 2024.
The Scarlet Knights let a double-digit lead slip away in the second half against Kansas State in the Rate Bowl.
It is a difficult road for Rutgers this season with some of the Big Ten's best on the schedule.
"I think our players feel that they work incredibly hard, they're committed to what we're doing, but they also know the league we play in and they know the competition," Schiano said. "It's a tall order that our guys embrace."