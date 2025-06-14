Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano's Golf Raises Six Figures for Charity
Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano has hosted a charity golf outing for over a decade.
It was another big turnout for a great cause as the event raised $100,000 for charity, the program announced on Tuesday.
Schiano began this charity golf outing in 2008 with longtime football booster Pat Morris. All proceeds helped benefit Chop4Change, Athletes in Action, and the Robert E. "Bob" Mulcahy Football Scholarship Fund.
The outing has been held each year minus two due to the pandemic. This includes years under both Kyle Floor and Chris Ash. There were around 350 golfers that took part in a round followed by a dinner reception.
Schiano spoke before the event began and explained the importance of the outing.
"It's several great charities and the support is off the charts," Schiano said. "Pat Morris does an unbelivable job organizing this. I think the charities that are supported, same thing. It's really special what Pat does and to be able to have all these Rutgers people here is really cool."
Schiano also touched on football topics, including the departure of Director of Sports Performance Jay Butler was let go. Butler spent 18 years working with Schiano spanning across both stints at Rutgers and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Schiano also shared that wide receiver Famah Toure will be out for the 2025 season after suffering an injury during the Scarlet and White game in April. The third-year wide receiver will miss the season but is expected to make a full recovery and return to the Scarlet Knights.