Rutgers Makes Ugly History With Star Duo Being Selected in 2025 NBA Draft
The night of the NBA Draft is one for celebration. For the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, there is a slight undertone of a bitter fact that will now stick with the program.
Both Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey were selected in the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Rutgers is the only program to have two players drafted that high after missing the NCAA Tournament in the previous season.
There was plenty of hype surrounding the Scarlet Knights with Harper and Bailey coming in as highly-touted freshmen. The team fell far short of expectations, finishing 15-17 and losing in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Harper was selected No. 2 overall by the San Antonio Spurs. Despite getting trade offers for this selection, the Spurs decided to hang onto the pick and select Harper to add to the backcourt.
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for Rutgers in his only season. He shot 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line.
It was an interesting draft process for Bailey as he did not work out for a single team. There were talks that Bailey did not prefer Utah at No. 5 but the Jazz took a chance on him anyway.
Bailey averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his only season with the Scarlet Knights. He shot 46% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range. At 6-foot-10, Bailey showed an incredible skillset that includes handling the ball like a guard and creating his own shot.