Rutgers PG Dylan Harper Selected No. 2 Overall in 2025 NBA Draft by San Antonio Spurs
The pick is in and the inevitable has become official.
The San Antonio Spurs selected Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Harper is the first Scarlet Knight to be drafted on Wednesday night. Ace Bailey will also be selected in the first round, making this the first draft since 1985 where two Rutgers players will be taken on the same night.
Harper was the second player to hear his name called on draft night after the Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the first pick.
Early in the draft process, there were reports of the Spurs fielding calls for the second-overall pick. Many teams were interested in moving up to land a talented point guard like Harper.
As the draft crept closer, San Antonio made it clear that it was not interested in trading the pick.
The Spurs, who feature the last two NBA Rookie of the Year award winners, have added a point guard that could make it three in a row. Harper joins Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle in a young and explosive Spurs' roster.
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for Rutgers in his only season. He shot 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line.
Harper's ability to create and make his own shot has excited NBA teams during this process. He can score at all three levels and is a talented passer in the half court.
It has been known for a long time now that Harper would be headed to San Antonio. Now, it is official and the Spurs have what they believe is their next great point guard.