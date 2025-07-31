Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis Comfortable With Offense Heading into 2025 Season
Athan Kaliakmanis is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
The team opened traiing camp earlier in the week and the quarterback discussed his comfort in year two. This includes with the coaching staff and supporting cast.
“Just confidence in the scheme and guys, we put in a lot of work together this offseason, and I think we’re all more confident in each other," Kaliakmanis said. "When I talk to receivers, we have expectations for each other. I’ll keep that between us, but we have expectations for each other.”
In 2024, Kaliakmanis became the first Scarlet Knight to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark in a decade. This season, he will have a different group of skill position players to work with.
Kyle Monangai has moved onto the NFL but Rutgers added CJ Campbell in the transfer portal. DT Sheffield is expected to take over the role left by Dymere Miller at wide receiver.
“I think there will be a couple of guys who will stand in, we have a good running back room, and the same with the receivers. It’s not going to be one guy, we’re going to have people rotating in and out of positions," Kaliakmanis said.
The offensive line is a group that returns four starters from last season. Hollin Pierce is gone at left tackle but Tyler Needham is expected to switch sides.
“I feel comfortable with whoever’s there because I know whoever it is earned it," Kaliakmanis said. "There’s a lot of competition everywhere, and I feel the same way."
Rutgers opens the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio at SHI Stadium.