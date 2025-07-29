Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis Talks Confidence As Training Camp Opens
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have tempered expectations heading into the 2025 season.
Rutgers is looking to get back to bowl season for the third consecutive season. The Scarlet Knights will be led by second-year starter Athan Kaliakmanis.
Entering his second year after transferring in from Minnesota, Kaliakmanis is comfrtable within the offense and believes there is another gear.
"We put a lot of work together this offseason, and I think we're all more confident in each other," Kaliakmanis said. "When I talk to receivers, we have expectations for each other."
Kaliakmanis threw for 2,696 yards with 18 touchdowns last season. He started all 13 games and became the first Scarlet Knight to eclipse 2,000 yards in a season since 2015.
Kaliakmanis spent the first three years of his career at Minnesota, where he got the chance to work with Kirk Ciarrocca.
"Being with Coach Ciarrocca for another year is awesome," Kaliakmanis said. "I'm excited for it. We're staying here and present, not focused on tomorrow."
While there might not be a quarterback competition this year, there are solid backups behind Kaliakmanis, such as AJ Surace.
There will also be competitions at other positions. In the end, this will make the team better as it prepares for the battle of the 2025 season.
"I feel comfortable with whoever's there because I know whoever it is earned it," Kaliakmanis said. "There's a lot of competition everywhere, and I feel the same way. We have a competitive football team, and that's not just in practice."