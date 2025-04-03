Rutgers Receives Major News On Big Transfer Portal Target
Rutgers continues to be in play for one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal.
On Thursday, On3 reported that Quinnipiac star forward Amarri Monroe has cut his list to six schools. The Scarlet Knights remain in the mix with Kansas, Miami, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, and UConn.
Monroe, who was named the MAAC Player of the Year this season, was bound to get an abundance of attention in the portal after the year he put together.
Monroe appeared in 32 games, making 31 starts, and averaged 18.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. He had a down year shooting the ball, just 40.5% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range.
The 6-foot-7 forward would be a major get for the Scarlet Knights. Dylan Harper has already announced that he will declare for the 2025 NBA Draft and Ace Bailey is expected to do the same. Rutgers has also lost Lathan Sommerville, who committed to Washington, in the transfer portal along with Jordan Derkack and Jeremiah Williams.
Monroe would fill many holes on both ends. He is an elite scorer while also being a standout on the defensive end of the floor. He finished second in the conference in steals with 2.3 per game and broke his own program record for total swipes in a single season.
The Scarlet Knights will look to be aggressive in the transfer portal to rebuild a team that finished with a disappointing record of 15-17 overall and 8-12 in the Big Ten this season.