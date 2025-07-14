Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2025 Schedule Ranked Among Most Unfavorable in Big Ten
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue to feature a competitive team year in and year out in a difficult Big Ten.
The Scarlet Knights have navigated through a gauntlet over the last two years to reach the six-win threshold and qualify for bowl season.
If Rutgers is going to make it three in a row, it will have to navigate one of the most difficult schedules in the Big Ten.
On Saturday, The Sporting News released a ranking of the hardest schedules in the conference and Rutgers came in at No. 2.
"Coming off back-to-back seven win campaigns, Rutgers will face three teams that made the College Football Playoff last season. A win over any of these four teams this season would likely give the Scarlet Knights and head coach Greg Schiano their first top-25 victory since 2009 (USF)."- Daniel Hager, The Sporting News
Last season, Rutgers had the benefit of missing out on playing the top-tier teams in the league. That will not be the case come September.
The toughest opponents on the schedule were listed as Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State. The Scarlet Knights will be tested with the Ducks early on before ending the season with the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions back-to-back.
Rutgers enters the season with expectations to return to bowl season for the third straight season, which would mark the third time in program history this happened. To reach six wins, Rutgers will have to find a way against some of the Big Ten's best.