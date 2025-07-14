Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2026 Commit Receives Favorable New Ranking
Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano has worked hard to recruit the Class of 2026.
Recently, one of the top recruits in the class received a favorable ranking placing him among the best players in the nation.
Four-star defensive end Wydeek Collier is now ranked the No. 92 player in the nation, according to the new Rivals300, put together by On3 and Rivals. Collier comes with a 93 overall player rating as well.
Collier is coming off a junior year where he played on both sides of the ball for Nemann Goretti in Philadelphia. He finished with 34 tackles, 14 for loss, and eight sacks. Collier added 13 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.
The 6-foot-6 Collier projects as an edge rusher in the Big Ten. He brings great size and athleticism that allows him to get to the quarterback.
Collier committed to Rutgers in January after receiving major interest from Power Four programs. This includes Penn State, Florida State, Miami, West Virginia, and Boston College, among others.
Since committing to Rutgers, Collier has continued to rise on the field. He has performed well at different camps this summer, showing incredible potential. This has caused a rise in rankings and has shown that Rutgers has a future difference maker on the way.
The Scarlet Knights have been strong on the defensive side of the ball in recent years. Schiano has recruited well in hopes of keeping it that way moving forward.