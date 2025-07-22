Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2026 WR Makes Jump in Rankings
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights saw many recruits in the 2026 class recently receive a bump in rankings.
Wide receiver Dyzier Carter made a jump into the Top 200 of the new Rivals300, put together by On3 and Rivals. Carter is now ranked No. 184, which comes after many strong performances this summer.
Carter joins Wydeek Collier, who made the biggest jump in the class for Rutgers.
Collier shot up the board from No. 310 all the way to No. 92. Collier comes with a 93 overall player rating as well. The 6-foot-6 Collier projects as an edge rusher in the Big Ten. He brings great size and athleticism that allows him to get to the quarterback.
Rutgers also saw wide receiver Elias Coke move up nearly 300 spots to No. 400. Offensive linemen Tavian Branch and Logan Anthony also moved up the rankings after notable performances this summer.
As new rankings are being released, the current Scarlet Knights are preparing to enter camp ahead of the 2025 season. Rutgers returns a lot of experience on both sides of the ball, led by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.
The Scarlet Knights will open the season on Thursday, Aug. 28 with a home game against Ohio. Rutgers will look to qualify for bowl season for the third consecutive year.