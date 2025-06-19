Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Ace Bailey Cancels Pre-Draft Visit with Philadelphia 76ers

Ace Bailey has yet to meet with an NBA team ahead of the draft.

Greg Patuto

Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) look up during overtime against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Rutgers Scarlet Knights' star Ace Bailey has turned into one of the most interesting prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft.

There have been many questions surrounding Bailey as the draft creeps closer. At this point, there will be no answers.

According to multiple reports, Bailey has cancelled his pre-draft visit with the Philadelphia 76ers. Bailey was scheduled to fly to Philadelphia on Friday to have dinner with the tam's front office and take part in a private workout. Bailey cancelled the visit on Wednesday.

The Sixers currently hold the No. 3 pick in the draft. They will likely be in position to draft Bailey and this has been the move in many mock drafts in recent weeks.

Bailey has been pegged as the No. 3 prospect in the draft, behind only Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper.

ESPN claims that the Sixers have not ruled out selecting Bailey third-overall despite the cancelled meeting. During a recent mock draft put together by NBA Insider Jonathan Givony, Bailey fell to No. 6 where the Washington Wizards landed the 6-foot-10 forward.

Bailey was named Third Team All-Big Ten and to the All-Freshman Team this year. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field. Bailey scored a total of 510 points and currently sits third all-time in program history.

There seems to be plenty of news coming out surrounding Bailey as the NBA Draft creeps closer and closer. It will be interesting to see where the former Scarlet Knight lands on draft night.

