Rutgers Scarlet Knights Add 2026 DB Who Plans to Reclassify
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have once again added a prospect that will skip a prep year and enroll early.
On Monday, 2026 defensive back Cannon Marshall announced his commitment to Rutgers. He will reclassify to the 2025 class and enroll this summer.
Marshall planned to attend the Fork Military Academy for his prep year before receiving an offer from Rutgers. He was on campus for the Scarlet-White spring game and returned in the middle of the week for a visit.
Marshall becomes the 29th verbal commitment in the 2025 class. He joins defensive back Latrell Noel who will also reclassify to 2025.
The cornerback doubles as a standout on the basketball court. He comes to the Scarlet Knights with great speed and athleticism. This is the type of player that Rutgers has been able to develop into elite players in the past. Marshall looks to become the next in line.
It has been a busy weekend for the Scarlet Knights once again. Marshall became the second commit on Monday, joining defensive lineman Reece Beck.
On Monday, Rutgers also saw multiple commits flip. It began with Tyrell Simpson and his decision to flip to Virginia Tech. Defensive back Rihyeal Kelley committed to Alabama after receiving his offer. The Crimson Tide came knocking after Kelley's initial commitment to Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights have seen multiple flips over the last two weeks. It began with linebacker Adam Shaw flipping to Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights lost another member of the defense when Justin Edwards announced his commitment to Miami.